Sony Releases New Marvel Studios Night Monkey Trailer

A new character has been introduced to the world and has become an instant legend. After saving the world from an elemental attack in Europe, the Night Monkey is on the loose and ready to fight. Now, Sony Pictures has released an official trailer for the Night Monkey, as he is poised to break into everybody’s home on digital downloads and soon on blu-ray. Of course, the ad is a promo for the home release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but the iconic Night Monkey was one of the fan favorite moments from the successful film. He deserves his own trailer — and he got one.

The video above is the official trailer for Night Monkey, which is actually an ad for Spider-Man: Far From Home. You knew that but it’s more fun to imagine a world where a Night Monkey story could be told in one-off fashion, at least. It would be a fun little One-Shot short film for the blu-ray, having the European version of Spider-Man meant to preserve Peter Parker’s identity having to solve one more crime or stop one more villain.

During a visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home, ComicBook.com got a look at the Night Monkey suit. At the time, the suit Peter Parker wore was being referred to as a stealth suit, of sorts. There was no way of knowing just how iconic it would become.

“It’s inspired by a bunch of different looks in the comics,” Spider-Man: Far From Home executive producer Eric Carroll said. “We have Noir, Big Time — but of course, when Ryan [Meinerding, concept artist and Marvel Studios head of visual development] was designing this, he has all the past S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in mind, so it’s very reminiscent of what Black Widow or Hawkeye wear. And it’s got all these little details, which Ryan’s amazing at.”

“We thought [the Stealth Suit] was so cool, but [director] Jon Watts really wanted to find a way to make it less cool,” he continued. “So he gave them these cheesy flip-up goggles, like those ’80s glasses. [Tom] has to operate them manually, there’s no cool mechanism… And we’re like, ‘No, that’s the point… dumber! It’s got to look really dumb, when he has to flip that up.’ So, at the eleventh hour, he’s looking down all these imposing characters — Nick Fury and so on — and then [Peter] has to flip this up and talk to him.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available now on digital downloads.