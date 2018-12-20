Adam McKay Thinks Marvel Is Working On A ‘Nova’ Film

The rumors of Marvel Studios developing a movie based on the Marvel Comics hero known as Nova continue to gain fuel for their fire thanks to Adam McKay.

McKay, who is currently promoting his Holmes & Watson film, has long been interesting in the last remaining member of the Nova Corps. As a result, hearing words behind-the-scenes which indicate such a movie is in development was something that probably excited him enough to talk about it.

“When I was in the fourth or 5th grade I got into Nova of all people, and I think they’re kicking around a Nova idea now too,” McKay said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The comments might be a result of being involved with certain conversations the public and press are not necessarily privy to, however, the thought might be fueled by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s statement in an interview with ComicBook.com.

“Nova is… if we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Feige told ComicBook.com ahead of Avengers: Infinity War‘s release. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the [Guardians of the Galaxy].”

Whether or not a Nova movie is truly on the horizon is unknown but as Marvel Studios continues to expand its roster of heroes, such an installment seems inevitable.

As for McKay, he has his sights set on a different Marvel Comics icon. “But Silver Surfer man, that’s the one I want to do. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer, because visually that would be just be…You could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer, with the Silver Surfer. At the same time, there’s a great emotional story in there man. Where a guy has to make the choice to save his planet…you know Norrin Rad has to save his planet…that, that would be the one. But I think Fox has the rights to that one…”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.