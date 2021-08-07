Olympics Fans Are Calling Kevin Durant Captain America After USA Captures Gold Medal
Kevin Durant is Captain America after Team USA won the Olympic Gold Medal in basketball. The Americans faced some steep competition in Tokyo but came together at the right time to capture the top honor. Of course, their best player had fingerprints all over this game as they bested France 87-82. Durant was nothing short of sensational in this tournament and fans were on Twitter calling him Captain America after he became the country’s leading scorer in the history of their Olympic program. That makes three gold medals for the NBA superstar. He matches Carmelo Anthony’s mark with the team’s latest win and becomes unquestionably the greatest USA Basketball player in the history of the country bringing pros to the Olympics. With that kind of dominance, it wasn’t going to be long before the photoshops and tributes poured in from all corners. Winning a gold medal might not be an NBA championship, but it has to feel great for your entire country to celebrate you.
“We heard it all over the past few weeks about our team. To fight through this adversity against a great team like these guys … to come together so fast – it was beautiful to see, it was beautiful to be a part of,” Durant told the media. “I’m so proud of this team. The coaching staff prepared us so well every single day, even some days when we didn’t feel like practising but it was worth it at the end. I’m so glad. I’m ready to go home and celebrate. I love our country and this team is just amazing, it’s just incredible.”
They calling @KDTrey5 Captain America for @TeamUSA. That sounds about right after his 29-point performance in the Gold Medal Game. #USA!— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 7, 2021
Kevin Durant is EASILY the GOAT Team USA player…
4 gold medals
3 Olympic and 1 World Cup
Has most of the records and was the leading scorer of all 4 tournaments.
The real captain America lmao 🐐 pic.twitter.com/eJYpoWyMcu— ➆ (@HesiPulIUp) August 7, 2021
Kevin durant on IG live letting everyone know KD captain America 🇺🇸🥇 pic.twitter.com/ruyIqbbMkf— 𝗦𝗜𝗣𝗔𝗡 𝗗𝗢𝗦𝗞𝗬 (@sipandosky) August 7, 2021
Live shot of Kevin Durant.....#TeamUSA #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/4n5GQVCvnx— Derrell "H.B." Young (@theradiomaker) August 7, 2021
Nothing but respect for Captain America
Thank you for your service @KDTrey5 https://t.co/o43aFskP0W— you a goofy goober (@PabloEscobarner) August 7, 2021
Captain America (@KDTrey5) always delivers when it matters the most:
2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ 🥇 Game: 30 PTS— Terrell Thomas (@Eldorado2452) August 7, 2021
2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ 🥇 Game: 30 PTS
2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ 🥇 Game: 29 PTS@FIBA #Tokyo2020 #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/xrwhNnaGX9
Kevin Durant's nickname should be Captain America forever now.— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 7, 2021
Captain America it is. That’s the name.
Kevin Durant is an American hero. pic.twitter.com/cmI7Cg3oSh— nbabeau (@NBABeau) August 7, 2021