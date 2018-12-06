New ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Trailer Throws Shade At ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

A new Once Upon A Deadpool trailer has dropped, and thankfully the crew got Firefist himself Julian Dennison to take a playful shot at Avengers: Infinity War and Thanos.

Dennison starts out the trailer reading a tale to fans, saying “Once upon a time there was a Kiwi superstar called Julian Dennison. The star of Deadpool 2, 2018’s best superhero film.” He then says “Nobody died at the end of that one,” referring to the fact that Thanos’ finger snap wiped out half the universe and many Marvel heroes in the process.

“As much as everybody loved Deadpool 2 though, Ryan Reynolds’ obsession with swear words and violence meant kids under 16, including myself, weren’t allowed to see it, forced to wait and watch it on DVD like a loser, or just miss out altogether. Not cool man, not cool,” Dennison continues. “But Santa heard the cries of the children and delivered a present Once Upon a Deadpool, an M-rated version of Deadpool 2 that the whole family could enjoy. It had more than 20 minutes of new footage, new jokes, and most importantly, me, the true spirit of Christmas. If you want to see how the story ends gather the family and check out Once Upon a Deadpool.”

You can watch the full trailer above.

Fox has been waiting to do a PG-13 version of Deadpool for a while now, but Reynolds explained he wasn’t going for it until charity and Fred Savage was part of the deal.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Reynolds said in the original press release. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

You can read the official description below.

“Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab”

Once Upon A Deadpool hits theaters on December 12th.