Over 500 Marvel's Defenders Props & Costumes Going Up for Auction

Over 500 props and costumes from Marvel's Defenders and other Marvel/Netflix series are set to go to auction next month. All six series from the "Defenders Saga" -- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders -- will be represented at the auction, with some props expected to sell for tens of thousands of dollars. The auction is to be handled by Propstore, one of the world's leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneers, and will take place between January 12th, 2023 and January 26th, 2023.

This is the latest opportunity for fans to get their hands on a piece of the shows they love. Propstore has run numerous Marvel auctions before, and just recently, a company in Vancouver has been selling off wardrobe and props from DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Motherland: Fort Salem, and other recently-ended series.

"We're excited to offer Marvel fans an opportunity to own an authentic piece of the Marvel Universe from these six ground-breaking Marvel Television series," said Brian Crosby, Director of Themed Entertainment Development for Marvel Entertainment. "The legacy of these characters have always had a special place in our hearts, and we hope these pieces bring as much excitement and joy to fans as they did when they first appeared on screen."

Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include:

Matt Murdock's Stunt Red Daredevil Costume with Stunt Billy Club from Marvel's Daredevil (Est. $20,000 – $40,000)

Elektra Natchios' Stunt Defenders Costume with Black Sky Coat and Stunt Wakizashi from Marvel's The Defenders (Est. $5,000 – $10,000)

Jessica Jones' Gelden Reveal Costume with Stunt Leather Jacket, Scarf, and Gloves from Marvel's Jessica Jones (Est. $5,000 – $10,000)

Misty Knight's Cybernetic Arm from Marvel's Luke Cage (Est. $5,000 – $10,000)

Elektra Natchios' Pair of Bloodied Silver Sais from Marvel's The Defenders (Est. $3,000 – $6,000)

1948 Iron Fist Mask from Marvel's Iron Fist (Est. $2,000 – $4,000)

Luke Cage's Piranha Protection Costume from Marvel's Luke Cage (Est. $1,500 – $3,000)

Colleen Wing's Stunt Katana and Chinese Guard's Metal Sword from Marvel's Iron Fist (Est. $1,500 – $3,000)

Wilson Fisk's Hallucination Costume from Marvel's Daredevil (Est. $1,000 – $2,000)

Trish Walker's Vengeful Hellcat Costume from Marvel's Jessica Jones (Est. $1,000 – $2,000)

"Trial of the Century" Newspaper, Frank Castle's Skull X-Ray, Castle Family Photo, and Envelope from Marvel's The Punisher (Est. $1,000 – $2,000)

Frank Castle's David Lieberman Introduction Components and Army Base Attack Costume from Marvel's The Punisher (Est. $1,000 – $2,000)

"Propstore is excited to once again work with Marvel Entertainment to bring fans this Marvel television online auctions with over 500 fresh-to-market pieces featuring Marvel's street-level heroes that have never been offered before including, for the first time, Elektra's comic book-inspired costume from Marvel's The Defenders," said Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Marketing for Propstore. "This is Propstore's broadest offering of props, costumes, and set dec items from different Marvel series all in one auction so don't miss out!"

You can check out the auction at propstore.com/marvel.