Peyton Reed Teases The Wasp’s Introduction To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the next few years, theaters will see an influx of female superheroes. The Black Widow has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now. Other characters like Gamora and Scarlet Witch have joined the spy on-screen. DC Films will shine a spotlight on Wonder Woman in 2017 when the heroine's standalone reaches theaters. The following year will see another character introduced when Hope Van Dyne transforms into The Wasp in the second Ant-Man movie. And, now, director Peyton Reed is talking about the heroine's introduction to the MCU.

Reed spoke with Moviefone about The Wasp's future in the universe and said he is "excited" to introduce another fierce heroine to moviegoers.

"I'm just personally excited to get to introduce yet another character into the Marvel Universe," he said. "After Ant-Man, now we get to see Wasp, so really designing her look, the way she moves, the power set, and figuring out, sort of, who Hope van Dyne is as a hero -- because we know her in a certain context in the first movie, but now she's going to have her coming out party -- that's exciting!"

Clearly, Reed is ready to introduce the Wasp to audiences. Fans were curious about whether the director would unveil the hero or if the Russo Brothers would get the pleasure. After all, Evaneline Lilly confirmed Hope Van Dyne would appear in Avengers 4.

Sadly, the director wasn't so lucky when it came to Ant-Man and his growth spurt. Reed had the reveal usurped when Giant- Man appeared in Captain America: Civil War. "When I first found out -- gosh, I don't know, two years ago, a year-and-a-half ago -- that Civil War was going to get the Giant-Man premiere, I was like 'No!'" Reed joked. "But, now, I've since recovered, and we have a lot more in store for Scott Lang in this movie."

The folks behind Ant-Man and the Wasp are still working on what surprises the sequel will feature. Reed said his team is in the writing phase currently and preparing to go into pre-production. He said, "It's sort of long-lead prep, but we're starting to get into all of the visual development stuff, and it's really exciting."

Reed does know that the Wasp will be a leading figure in the sequel. Earlier this year, the director said Hope Van Dyne will be a major player. "For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that's a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like," he said.

"To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we've introduced the character, but we haven't seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she's not a supporting character in this movie. It's every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang's."

Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit theaters on July 6th, 2018.