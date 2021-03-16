Phase Zero: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Director Kari Skogland Featured On Friday

✖

This Friday, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast will feature an exclusive interview with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland following the premiere of the show's first episode on Disney+. Phase Zero will dive into a review and breakdown of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, share some speculation about what might be coming, and answer some questions about characters who are still to come with the insight from Skogland. The interview will not be live on Friday as the Phase Zero episode will feature a previously recorded interview with the director.

"We jumped around the world so it's a real international thriller," Skogland says of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The director is known outside of this Marvel endeavor for her work as a director on The Loudest Voice, The Handmaid's Tale, and 2008's Fifty Dead Men Walking. She is no stranger to comic book titles, though. Skogland directed an episode of The Punisher for Marvel's Netflix show and has worked as a director for multiple episodes of The Walking Dead, as well.

ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast records live on Friday at 12pm ET / 9am PT on the official ComicBook.com Twitch channel. Following the recording, the new episode is made available on all major podcast platforms.

Most recently, the Phase Zero team took an hour-long dive into WandaVision with the show's director Matt Shakman who joined the show live. Prior live guests have included Flora & Ulysses director Lena Khan, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, Avengers: Endgame cast member Matthew Berry, Thanos creator Jim Starlin, and The Vision writer Tom King. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris have also been interviewed by the Phase Zero team!

