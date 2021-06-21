Prime Day 2021 Action Figure Deals: Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, McFarlane Toys, and More
Amazon Prime Day 2021 event is about more than Alexa devices and Instant Pots. There are loads of deals on toys and collectibles to be had including Hasbro's Marvel Legends series, Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups, McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse collection, and more.
The number of Prime Day discounts is pretty overwhelming, but we're here to help you sort it all out and find some great items for your collection. Below you'll find some standout figures and the links you'll need to find additional items. Keep in mind that the items could sell out or be removed from the sale at any time.
Marvel Legends Prime Day Deals
- Marvel Legends Deadpool’s Talking Head - 30% off
- Marvel Legends Series War Machine Electronic Helmet - $67.89
- Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man vs. The Sinister Six (7-Pack) - 13% Off
- Avengers Marvel Legends A.I.M. Scientist & A.I.M. Trooper Two-Pack - 20% off
- Marvel Legends Series Peter Parker - 25% off
- Captain America: The First Avenger Captain America & Peggy Carter Collectible Action Figure 2 Pack (Amazon Exclusive) - 34% off
You can shop the entire collection of Prime Day Deals on Marvel Legends collectibles right here.
Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Prime Day Deals0comments
- Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Stormtrooper 4-Pack [Amazon Exclusive] - 20% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Sabine Wren Action Figure, 6" - 20% off
- Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (Prototype Armor) 6" Figure - 20% off
- Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Imperial Patrol Trooper - 20% off
- Star Wars Exclusive The Vintage Collection: Episode VI Return of The Jedi Jabba's Palace Adventure Set Playset- 20% off
- The Vintage Collection Imperial TIE Fighter - 43% off
- The Vintage Collection Carbon-Freezing Chamber Playset - 33% off
You can shop the entire collection of Prime Day deals on Star Wars: The Black Series figures right here. Vintage Collection deals are available here.
McFarlane Toys Prime Day Deals
- The Witcher Geralt of Rivia 12"" Action Figure - 40% off
- DC Multiverse - The Drowned - 50% off
- DC Multiverse - The Joker - 40% off
- Fortnite 6" Legendary Series Max Level Figure, Ragnarok - 38% off
- DC Multiverse - Death Metal Batman - 35% off
You can shop the entire collection of Prime Day deals on McFarlane Toys collectibles right here.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.