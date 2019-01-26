Batman Easter Egg Spotted In ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’

Now that the second season of The Punisher has been out for a week, it’s given fans plenty of time to watch it through once and then go back through in an attempt to pick up on Easter eggs they might have been able to catch.

Thanks to one eagle-eyed Punisher fan, they’ve uncovered a mini cameo on behalf of one of DC Comics’ characters.

WARNING: Minor spoilers up ahead for The Punisher Season Two. Proceed with caution if you have yet to watch Frank Castle’s sophomore outing on Netflix.

Early on in season two, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is busy living life in the Midwest under his assumed name of Pete Castiglione. While he’s in a bar in the upper Midwest, he meets a bartender by the name of Beth. Despite initial hesitation on Frank’s end, he eventually goes home with Beth — where, as you know, he spends the night.

In the morning as Frank’s getting ready to leave, there’s a scene where briefly you can see the backpack Beth’s son uses and, believe it or not, it features the Caped Crusader himself, Batman. More specifically, the grey backpack features the logo of the iconic 1960s Batman television series.

Though a peculiar choice to include, the backpack seemingly confirms that in some sick twist of fate, DC Comics in an existing company within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe crafted by Marvel Studios and Marvel Television. Coincidentally enough, DC entertainment properties have also referenced various Marvel properties. Inexample, Arrow’s Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) has dropped various references to Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk through the illustrious seven-season run of the show.

The jury’s still out on the inclusion of Beth and her son as her appearance abruptly ended after she was shot in the bar. Even though Castle helped rush her to the hospital, he quickly leaves so he isn’t questioned and he goes back to New York City for the remainder of the season.

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.