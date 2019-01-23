‘The Punisher’ Showrunner Discusses Plans for Season 3

While The Punisher Season Two was a fully contained story in and of itself, the closing shot certainly begs for an additional season. With Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) fully adopting his Punisher mantle, the show is now able to go pedal to the metal with the gun-toting vigilante. ComicBook.com sat down with The Punisher showrunner and executive producer Steve Lightfoot to talk about where we might find Frank in the third season.

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Season Two of The Punisher are below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sure, the storylines were wrapped up all nice and neat, but the closing shot did see Castle put his trench coat back on and enter a warehouse with guns blazing, blasting away dozens of criminals. According to Lightfoot, that was an organic endcap to the season that would leave fans instantly wanting a third season.

“I mean, look, the end of Season Two, that final image was meant to say, very much, ‘Look, Frank is now The Punisher,’” Lightfoot tells ComicBook.com. “And hopefully people were like, ‘I can’t wait for Season Three, you know, come back and see what the hell he’s up to.’”

Netflix has yet to greenlight a third season for Lightfoot and his colleagues at Marvel Television, but that’s not stopping the crew from thinking about what comes next. Lightfoot says he already has a good idea about what The Punisher Season Three would look like.

“Because I’m so fully involved in the show, usually what happens for me is I finish the last one,” Lightfoot says of his writing methods. “I’ve got a really good idea about what would be next. I’ve got a very good idea about what Season Three is, I’ve got an idea for it I’m really excited about, which Marvel know about and they’re also excited about. We just obviously hope we get the chance to go make it.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the Netflix’s “Defenders-verse” shows, you’ll know by now that there’s an uphill battle to get the show renewed. As of now, Netflix has canceled Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage — three shows which featured vastly improved content in their most recent seasons.

Should The Punisher be renewed for a third season, Lightfoot was sure to mention that Castle will be staying put in New York City instead of the neo-Western vibes at the beginning of the second season.

“I think, the idea I have is very much back in the city,” the producer says of his plans for Season Three. “The theme is seeing Frank, now he has fully embraced the mantle of The Punisher, where that takes him and what problems that throws up for him as he follows that path. I can’t say much more than that really. But yeah, we’re hoping we get the good word and we go ahead and dive back in.”

What’d you think of The Punisher Season Two? Are you chomping at the bit for a third season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) on Twitter to talk all things Defenders-verse and more!

The Punisher Season Two is now streaming on Netflix.