‘Red Sparrow’ Trailer Draws Comparisons to Marvel’s Black Widow

The newest trailer for 20th Century Fox‘s Red Sparrow debuted today, and there’s something about it that fans are finding…familiar.

The film follows Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence), a former ballerina who is trained in seduction and manipulation by a Russian spy program. She eventually becomes the best “Sparrow” to graduate the program, and has to wrestle with her newfound power while targeting an American CIA agent.

Between that synopsis and the film’s past two trailers, people are drawing quite a few parallels to Marvel’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. There’s quite a bit of irony with that, considering the fact that fans have been clamoring to see a Black Widow solo movie for quite some time. (And, well, the nature of that recent Disney/Fox merger.)

While an actual Black Widow movie still remains some sort of distant possibility, Red Sparrow is already creating quite a stir online, particularly for those feeling a case of deja vu. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorite tweets about Red Sparrow‘s similarities to Black Widow.

