Robert Downey Jr. Shows How He’s Shouldering the MCU in New Photo From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set

The weight of the world is on Robert Downey Jr.‘s shoulders or at least the weight of the Marvel Universe.

Robert Downey Jr. took a photo from Pinewood Studios in Atlanta. In the photo, he appears as Atlas with the Avengers logo on his shoulders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Downey teased big things still to come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Downey’s status reads, “Hey Party People, I’m still doing my part to help shoulder the MCU,,, are you? Get ready, the best is yet to come… #represent #teamStark @marvelstudios @therealstanlee #alldaylong #theAteam #infinitywar #theAvengers credit @chuckzlotnick”

It is notable that Downey uses the #TeamStark hashtag. At first, this may seem like a throwback to Captain America: Civil War. But, Downey has teased another coming confrontation between Iron Man and Captain America.

“That’s the hardest for me because I look at Evans and I just to want to go over and smell him or tell him he looks cool in those sunglasses when he’s walking over to have lunch,” Downey explained. “And then I’m just staring daggers at him, getting mad.”

Avengers: Infinity War currently has a 4.39 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most-anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.