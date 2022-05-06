Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute to Longtime Assistant Jimmy Rich One Year After Tragic Death

✖

Robert Downey Jr. is paying tribute to Jimmy Rich, his longtime assistant that passed away a year ago from a tragic car accident. The Iron Man actor attributes Jimmy Rich for being his right-hand man on several big-screen projects, from his time as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to smaller movies such as Zodiac, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and The Singing Detective. Downey shared the news last year that Jimmy Rich was involved in a fatal car accident on May 5, 2021. Now, on the one-year anniversary of Rich's death, Robert Downey Jr. is allowing fans to take a peek inside at Rich's personal life and precious moments with his close friends and family.

"For the 1 year anniversary of Jimmy Rich's cosmic mic drop, I felt the need to share a glimpse into his lightning wit, huge heart, and at times, profound simplicity," Downey wrote on Instagram. His post also included several photos and videos of Rich from their time together throughout the years. Perhaps the most touching are three videos of a sit-down interview Rich gave. Parts of the discussion revolve around what a "right-hand man" do and "What makes Jimmy, Jimmy?" It all offers insight into the man that Robert Downey Jr. considered a friend.

Fans in the comments send their love and support to Downey and anyone else who mourns the longtime assistant. "i just know he see you from the heaven Robert ❤️, hes proud of you like we all are. Miss him 3000," one fan wrote. Another fan added, "I am sure about Jimmy he is alive in a far far land, waiting for the time for you reunion. Love you Jimmy, Love you Rob."

"This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy," Downey wrote last year announcing Jimmy Rich's passing. "Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our kids and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit.. our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

ComicBook.com sends our condolences to Jimmy Rich's friends and family on the anniversary of his passing.