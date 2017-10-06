Marvel Shares First Details About Its New Gambit, Rogue, and Legion Series

Marvel got a jumpstart on their New York Comic Con news earlier this week when they announced two new comic series surrounding members of the mutant race — Rogue & Gambit and Legion.

The powers that be at the House of Idea took to ReedPOP’s annual fall extravaganza in the Big Apple to reveal the creative team behind Rogue & Gambit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Writer Kelly Thompson (Hawkeye) and artist Pere Perez (Deadpool vs. The Punisher) have been tabbed as the creators behind the five-issue miniseries with Kris Anka (Runaways) on the cover art.

Rogue has been the star of two miniseries and a short ongoing series while Gambit has had five different solo series and co-star billing in other series such as Deadpool vs. Gambit and Gambit & Bishop.

Wanting to ride the David Haller hype train as much as they can after Noah Hawley’s Legion was a smash-hit series for FX earlier this year, Marvel also announced the creative team behind the new comic series of the same title.

Scribe Peter Milligan (X-Force) and Wilfredo Torres (Moon Knight) will be behind Haller’s new solo outing.

Both titles will be five-issue miniseries with Rogue & Gambit slated to be released in January 2018 with Legion following behind in February.

As New York Comic Con is still in progress, be sure to check back for the latest updates on these two series — and all sort of other goodies — as Marvel is sure to highlight them throughout their panels this weekend.