This week was already shaping up to be a monumental one for Runaways fans, with the release of the series' 100th legacy issue, Runaways #38. Fans of the beloved comic have been curious to see what the future holds for its ensemble — and unfortunately, it seems like it will be a bittersweet ending. Major spoilers for Runaways #38 below! Only look if you want to know! Runaways #38 is set to serve as the surprise finale of the series, an announcement that was made in the letters column for the Marvel Comics issue. This comes after reports from earlier this week had begun to hint at the series' cancellation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the bitter to go along with the sweet," editor Nick Lowe writes in Runaways #38's letter column. "This is the last issue of this volume of Runaways. That's such bummer news to me and the creators who make this book. We've been so proud of this book, so I want to make sure they have a chance to say goodbye!"

The news of the series' end definitely adds another layer to the events of Runaways #38, which included an array of plot twists and shocking reveals. This included (but was not limited to) the older version of Gert Yorkes taking Chase Stein to the future to prevent a doomed apocalypse, Karolina deciding to leave Earth so the Light Brigade can potentally help her powers heal, and Molly Hayes contemplating whether or not to go live on the mutant island of Krakoa. And of course, the issue's end also saw the ominous returns of Alex Wilder and the Super Skrull Xavin. While it's unclear exactly where and how these storylines will be followed up, it's safe to say that the series concluded with a blockbuster ending.

"I was a huge fan of the original Runaways series by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, and I followed it through all of its changes," Rowell told ComicBook.com last month. "I remember wanting that book to go on as long as possible. So bringing Runaways back and getting it this far has been an enormous thrill and such an honor. I will always root for this team."

"With ten extra pages, we got to give everyone on the team a part to play and a moment of growth and change," Rowell continued. "Growth is so hard to write in comics -- because the characters don't really age. The Runaways have always been teenagers. But in this issue, you see all the ways they've moved forward over the last 37 issues. They're ready to start breaking their patterns. From a plot standpoint, all the individual stories from this arc come together – Karolina's injury, Nico's struggle with the Staff of One, the mystery of Future Gert. And every resolution has major implications."

Runaways #38 is currently available wherever comics are sold.