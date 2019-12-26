The Russo Brothers Reveal Winner of Superhero Fantasy Football League

Fans of both Marvel movies and fantasy football have no doubt heard about the amazing AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, an exclusive fantasy league that includes a ton of Marvel movie stars. Participants in the league include Black Panther‘s Michael B. Jordan and his Fantastic Four co-star Miles Teller, plus Deadpool himself Ryan Reynolds. From the Marvel Studios side is Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and Karen Gillan (Nebula) along with Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo and ESPN Fantasy Football analyst (and Endgame SHIELD agent) Matthew Berry. Now, after a grueling season, a winner has finally been crowned.

The Russo brothers and their AGBO film banner took to Twitter to reveal the first champion of the fantasy league and drum roll….it’s Chris Hemsworth! To mark the occasion, they teamed with fan-favorite artist Bosslogic to create an image of Hemsworth’s god of thunder standing triumphant while holding a football rather than his trusty hammer. Check it out below.

The AGBO Fantasy League wasn’t just for bragging rights though, as it also saw money going to a specific charity for each participant based on where they placed by season’s end. To make things even more fun, the members of the league have been active on social media throughout the entire season, talking trash to one another on Instagram and Twitter ahead of their matchups.

To give you an idea of how close the final matchup was, Hemsworth competed against Mr. Fantastic himself Miles Teller, beating him by just six points and ending the season 10-3. Teller came in second place after the match with Ryan Reynolds landing in third place overall. Robert Downey Jr.’ landed in thirteenth place overall with Tom Holland ending the season in last place (understandable since he’s from the UK).

ESPN analyst and particpant Matthew Berry caught up with ComicBook.com earlier this month to talk about the league and how it all came together, even predicting that Hemsworth would be the winner while also highlighting him as the biggest surprise of the season.

“Hemsworth has surprised me the most. Yeah, his team is great and he had an early draft pick, which helps, but Hemsworth has been the one that surprised me most. He has a very good team and he’s Australian, like how much does he know about sports? You’re not really sure. So Hemsworth has been a really pleasant surprise.”

You can read more about the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League and check the weekly standings from the whole season here.