‘Squirrel Girl’ Writer Ryan North Praises Marvel’s ‘New Warriors’ Pilot

As we’re left wondering whatever happened to Marvel’s New Warriors, Marvel Comics writer Ryan North revealed at a convention earlier this week that he had seen clips from the show’s super-secret pilot.

The Eisner-winning writer behind Marvel’s The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl revealed that he had, in fact, seen clips from the pilot in which featured a “sweet moment.”

“I haven’t seen the whole episode, just secret clips I can’t share,” North said. “There’s a moment with Doreen I wish I’d put in a comic, such a sweet moment.”

Just over a year ago, Marvel and Freeform released a joint statement saying that New Warriors wouldn’t air on ABC’s Freeform after all.

In the statement, Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley said that House of Ideas was “extremely excited” about the property.

“We are extremely excited about Marvel’s New Warriors and look forward to finding the perfect partner to launch the series with in 2018,” Buckley reflected.

According to previous reports, the series’ pilot tested so well, it caught the eye of major executives at Disney. Regardless, Marvel and Freeform have been radio silent since the initial announcement to part ways was first announced last year. You can read a more in-depth breakdown of the situation here.

The announced cast of New Warriors included Milana Vayntrub (Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl), Derek Theler (Craig Hollis/Mister Immortal), Calum Worthy (Robbie Baldwin/Speedball), Jeremy Tardy (Dwayne Taylor/Night Thrasher), Matthew Moy (microbe), Kate Comer (Deborah Fields/Debrii), and Keith David as Ernest Vigman, an villain original to the show.

The previously announced synopsis for the show is below.

New Warriors revolves around about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready. With Freeform focused on a group dubbed “becomers” — those experiencing a series of firsts in life including first loves and first jobs — New Warriors explores the journey into adulthood, except in this world, they’re not quite super and not yet heroes and the guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

Were you looking to the debut of New Warriors? Do you think the show has a future anywhere else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!