Ryan Reynolds Reveals Alternate Deadpool Scene Where He Sings Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” While Kicking Ass

At one point during Deadpool, the eponymous character played by Ryan Reynolds was set to lay a whoopin’ on Ajax (Ed Skrein), all set to “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers. Shortly after news surfaced Saturday morning of Rogers’ passing, Reynolds took to his Instagram account to share the scene in question. The scene takes place during the movie’s massive chase sequence or features Reynold’s Merc With a Mouth singing along to the classic song as he kicks, stomps, and punches Ajax.

“During the edit of Deadpool 1, we kept messing around with Deadpool singing Kenny Rogers, THE GAMBLER while putting the beat down on Ajax,” Reynolds says in his Instagram story. “It didn’t make the cut. But it sure made me smile.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On subsequent slides, the actor adds, “I sat on the couch with a microphone recording to picture. Almost no VFX were fished. Obviously. #RIPKENNY.”

According to a statement released by Rogers’ family, the legendary country singer passed away later Friday night under hospice care. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” the family’s statement read. “The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Throughout his six-decade career, songs Rogers recorded reached the top of charts on 24 separate occasions. The Country Music Hall of Famer won three Grammy awards and has previously won a joint “Favorite Singer of All Time” award by USA Today and People.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now available wherever movies are sold.