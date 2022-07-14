Ryan Reynolds Surprises Young Fan After His Open-Heart Surgery

Ryan Reynolds sent words of encouragement to a 13-year-old fan following his open-heart surgery. Ivan Hollingsworth of Whitley Bay, England asked Twitter earlier this week for a "Marvel Studios Superhero" to send a message to "our Heart Hero Seb," his young son who underwent the procedure. None other than Reynolds, who plays Marvel's Deadpool, answered the call. "You can call me Deadpool, you can call me Green Lantern. Call me anything you'd like. Call me maybe! I don't mind," Reynolds said. "I hear you've been going through it pal, and it sounds like you've got a ton of amazing people who are in your corner and who love you very much."

Reynolds continued by emphasizing how proud he is of Seb.

"I just want to send my well wishes and send you all my love, and I hope I can see you in person one of these days pal," Reynolds said. "Hang in there, you're doing amazing and I'm super proud of you, alright Seb?"

Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.🙏♥️🌈 pic.twitter.com/iddqBUNDSe — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 13, 2022

Seb is currently in a Newcastle hospital as he recovers from his surgery. He was born with a congenital heart defect which required a "life-saving" surgery when he was just four months old. Around Christas time last year, the family was notified that another surgery would be required.

"He's 13, he's been so anxious about this surgery for months, and it's a lot for a 13-year-old to take on board," Hollingsworth told the PA news agency. "We talk about kids being brave and resilient but in truth he was terrified. I was sat there watching him and he's doing so well, but he's in incredible pain and just feels rotten. I just sat there at his bedside the night before last, and thought he deserves something."

Reynolds' message is far from a one-off, as the Free Guy star emphasized he's going to be in Seb's corner for the long run.

"He's been messaging me saying, 'Please keep in touch. I want to know how Seb's doing,'" Hollingsworth said of Reynolds. "Who would ever have thought you'd say that sentence?"

Beyond that, Reynolds invited the Hollingsworth family to his football club based out of Wales, Wrexham AFC.

"[Reynolds has been] saying, 'I really want to stay up to date. I know Wrexham is a long way away, but if you ever want to come down you've got the best seat in the house,'" Hollingsworth said. "When people do things like that, they must get inundated. But it's difficult to express the impact. Me telling him he's being brave and how amazing he's doing with his rehab, is kind of like what dads do. Getting a message (from Ryan Reynolds) is different, isn't it?"