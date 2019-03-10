Samuel L. Jackson Reveals ‘Captain Marvel’ Spoiler He Made Up That Had Marvel Fans Flipping Out

Fans were surprised when Marvel Studios star Samuel L. Jackson seemingly revealed a major spoiler for Captain Marvel a few months back, with implications that could affect the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Well, apparently, it wasn’t a spoiler at all; the Nick Fury actor just likes messing with people.

While speaking with KROQ in promotion of Captain Marvel, Jackson and co-star Brie Larson revealed his prank when asked if they ever gave up any spoilers on the press circuit.

“No, [Jackson] just made stuff up,” Larson replied.

“I made stuff,” he affirmed. “I said she could time travel one time… Just jacked everybody up.”

Added Larson, “Which was confusing… And we did have to kind of backtrack from that a couple times.”

“No, I was just blowing smoke.”

They explained that the “spoiler” came at the end of a day of shooting when press had their on-set visit, and Jackson’s comment befuddled Larson herself.

“I was very confused, it was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t have clearance for that, I guess,’” she added.

Jackson caused a frenzy among Marvel fans when he spoke on the set of Captain Marvel, teasing how the character would go on to affect the MCU and play a part in Avengers: Endgame and the battle with Thanos.

“I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now — we saw throughout Infinity War — so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos,” Jackson said in the previous interview. “And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”

It sounds like Jackson is just as trustworthy as the Endgame directors themselves, Joe and Anthony Russo. They previously said that the new crossover film would NOT be titled anything after a spoken line in Avengers: Infinity War, effectively killing the theory that the film would be called Endgame.

Of course, that lead to theories like Annihilation and Forever being the title of the film, and we all know how that turned out.

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters this Friday, March 8th.

