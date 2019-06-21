Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Nick Fury’s Frustration With Spider-Man

When it comes to saving the world, Nick Fury has no time for tomfoolery. The former head of SHIELD has saved the world, saved aliens, traveled to space, taken care of an alien cat, assembled Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, dismantled a government conspiracy, turned to dust, and much more — but in Spider-Man: From Home, his patience will truly be tested when he has to team up with a teenager.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis sat with actor Samuel L. Jackson to discuss his role in the MCU, wondering if Fury is passing the torch to Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Really, you think I like him?” Jackson responded incredulously. “We’re getting there. He’s a little frustrating for me right now. I want him to grow up quicker than he’s willing to grow up. And I’m doing that parental pressure thing. Like, ‘Come on! Either get a job or get out of the house!’”

Fury is shown to be visibly frustrated with Spider-Man in the latest trailers for the film; when Parker tries to get out of his new team by pleading that he’s just a friendly neighborhood hero, Fury won’t hear any of those excuses and responds with one of the funnier lines we’ve seen so far:

“Bitch, please, you’ve been to space.”

It’s obvious that director Jon Watts made a great choice to include Fury in the latest film. While speaking with him on the set for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Watts revealed why he wanted to include the MCU’s top spy.

“I always wanted to put our idealistic teenage hero Peter Parker against a jaded, world-weary super spy like Nick Fury,” Watts explained. “I always thought that would be such a great combination of conflict and relationship to explore. That was something that was in my very, very, very first pitch and my very first meeting at Marvel — I was like, ‘I want to see this kid go up against this bad motherf—ker,’ you know? Tony Stark is like the cool, supportive rich uncle. Nick Fury is more like the mean, new stepdad. And I just thought it would be really fun to see those two worlds collide.”

We’ll get to see if Parker and Fury find some common ground when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.