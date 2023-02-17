Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Filming Update on Secret Invasion, The Marvels

✖

Nick Fury hasn't appeared on-screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. That's about to change in a big way next year, as Samuel L. Jackson's beloved character is set to play a substantial role in two different projects. He'll be appearing in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, and will be leading the cast of the Secret Invasion TV series on Disney+. There will be a lot of Nick Fury to go around in 2023, but Jackson still has a little more work to do in order to complete both projects.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jackson was asked about his upcoming Marvel work. He revealed that he will soon head back to London to film reshoots on both The Marvels and Secret Invasion.

"No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson said. "But I got to go back and do stuff for The Marvels and then I got to do stuff for Secret Invasion."

Secret Invasion will focus on a battle involving the Skrulls, though it hasn't been revealed just how closely the story will stick to the comic event. Given his ties to the Skrulls, it makes sense that Fury will be acting as the main character for that series. During an actor's roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson revealed that Secret Invasion will give Marvel an opportunity to dig deeper into Fury's life.

"Well I can have a whole life as Nick Fury that's not Nick Fury at work," Jackson said. "You get to go home with me and see what happens with me at home or when I'm alone or when I'm not so strong or when I take off a back brace because Nick Fury's old. Things that you can do that you can't normally do because the character has to present this kind of front when that's happening and that's what the movies are for and when you get to do it in long form you get to show even superheroes have their down moments."

Are you excited to see Nick Fury's return? Let us know in the comments!