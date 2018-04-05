‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Asks ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman for Vibranium in New Promo

Vibranium is an important element in Marvel’s Black Panther. Not only does the metal give Wakanda its incredible technological advancements, but access to it and weapons made from it factor into significant parts of the movie’s plot. It’s also a completely fictional metal, but someone forgot to tell that to the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is set to host the NBC late-night sketch show this Saturday and in a teaser for the episode, members of the show’s cast hilariously try to get Boseman to give them vibranium. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Could really use some Vibranium right about now. Can you help us out, @chadwickboseman? #SNL pic.twitter.com/n4ZU2ih8yH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2018

As you can see in the teaser, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, and Kenan Thompson are all trying to get Boseman to hand over some of the powerful metal. The ruse is that the studio doors are locked and could be opened if they had some vibranium. Boseman repeatedly tries to explain to them that vibranium is not real. However, even though he convinces them they still can’t get in the studio — Thompson doesn’t have the key.

“Is that how y’all run things around here?” Boseman asks and starts to walk away. “One person with the keys? I’m going back to L.A.”

The vibranium joke in the teaser probably isn’t the only time Saturday Night Live will reference Black Panther on Saturday and for good reason. Boseman’s T’Challa is King of Wakanda and Black Panther has been king at the box office. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film crossed the $650 million mark at the domestic box office this past weekend and, nearly two months after release, the film has earned $1.279 billion globally. Black Panther is also currently the fourth biggest movie of all time domestically and is very likely to eclipse Titanic, which is currently in the #3 spot. The film’s record-breaking run alone would be enough to earn it a few nods in the episode.

There is also precedent for Black Panther references on the show. Boseman is the second star of the film to host Saturday Night Live this season. Sterling K. Brown who played T’Challa’s uncle N’Jobu hosted earlier this year. His turn on the show featured a hilarious parody sketch about T’Challa’s “Uncle M’Butu”. Fans might also anticipate references to Boseman’s T’Challa given that Avengers: Infinity War is just a few weeks away. The king plays a significant part in the film as Wakanda figures heavily into the battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos’ Black Order in the film.

Boseman’s episode of Saturday Night Live premieres Saturday, April 7th.

Are you excited to see Boseman on Saturday Night Live? Let us know in the comments!

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War premieres April 27th.