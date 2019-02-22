SaveDaredevil Campaign Debuts Billboard in Times Square

In the age of digital media, it takes just the slightest effort to turn an idea into a movement. When it comes to the fans behind the #SaveDaredevil hashtag on Twitter — they took the movement from social media into the real world today earlier today, buying screen time on a few digital billboards in New York’s Times Square.

The campaign shelled out enough dough to purchase five minutes of screen time on a set of billboards near 42nd Street over the lunch hour. While one of the boards remained static with a renewal message, the other rotated through stills from the show, featuring various characters from the canceled Netflix show. All in all, at least eight slides were included, featuring characters from Daredevil and Kingpin to Mother Maggie and Bullseye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Times Square District Management Association, over 330,000 pedestrians travel through the area daily.

The static billboard displayed a quote from Battlin’ Jack Murdock, reading “The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.” Coincidentally enough, it’s the same quote Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb used as the endcap in his letter to Marvel fans earlier in the week after Netflix officially slashed The Punisher and Jessica Jones.

ComicBook.com has obtained pictures of the billboards in question, which you can see below.

Originally starting as an online group that began a campaign to get the series renewed, motives changed once Netflix pulled the plug on the show after three seasons. Since then, fans have started pushing for the show to be renewed elsewhere with many of the show’s leads publicly voicing support for the case, including Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Amy Rutberg.

In fact, Daredevil and The Punisher star Royce Johnson spoke with ComicBook.com in the wake of this week’s cancellations, making sure to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

“It’s bittersweet,” Johnson says of the Netflix cancellations. “We’re moving forward in our careers, but we were a family. I can’t express that enough. That’s why we’re doing the campaign for Save Daredevil, just because of the … more in doing it for the fans. They’ve supported so many years, and they’re loyal. They’re very loyal, you know?”

“And if I can be out there championing with them, with a tee shirt and a poster on, saying, “Save Daredevil,” the actor continues. “Their voices need to be heard as well, and I’m one of the guys who are willing to do that for them to say, thank you for being a part of this amazing journey.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

Were you in Times Square earlier today and caught glimpse of the Daredevil signage? Do you think the show will end up leaving on elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!