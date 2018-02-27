‘Black Panther’: Sebastian Stan Shares Post-Credit Scene Photo

For Marvel fans wishing to see more from that Black Panther post-credit scene, you’re in luck. Sebastian Stan has taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at his big scene, and it has everyone even more excited for what’s to come.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Black Panther! Continue reading at your own risk…

After the final credits had rolled at the end of Black Panther, Bucky Barnes as seen waking up in a hut in Wakanda, and he was approached by Shuri regarding preparations for the coming fight with Thanos. Along with the news that Bucky had risen (which many expected), the scene referred to Bucky as The White Wolf, a notable character from the Black Panther comics.

Now that millions of people have seen Black Panther, and the secrets aren’t exactly secrets any more, Stan has shared a photo from his rebirth in Wakanda.

The image Stan shared shows the point of view of the camera used in the film. Through that lens, we see Bucky lying on the bed in his hut, still asleep. Stan posted the photo with the caption “Dreams are never free. #Wakandaforever”

Dreams are never free. #wakandaforever

As we know from the Infinity War trailers, Bucky will be in Wakanda when Thanos’ forces arrive on Earth. He’s seen fighting beside T’Challa’s army, as well as Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and others.

Up until this post-credit scene aired, many believed that Bucky could take over as Captain America in future Marvel films, if Steve Rogers were to die in the battle with Thanos. However, the White Wolf comment has some now thinking his future could be with Black Panther and T’Challa, helping to create a much different MCU than we’ve been used to over the last 10 years.

Are you excited to see Bucky suit up in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out the movie when it hits theaters on May 4.