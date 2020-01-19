Sebastian Stan Shares Hilarious Uncle Bucky Mashup

Bucky is going to have a big role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. The series is shooting right now, but Sebastian Stan took some time to deliver a serious laugh on Instagram this weekend. Taking the cover art to the John Candy classic Uncle Buck and photoshopped his face onto the title character and has the other Avengers positioned on the other side of the door. It looks like Stan was using the Captain America: The Winter Soldier versions of the characters as Steve’s looking more spritely and Black Widow has her red hair here too. But, fans are loving the fact that the Bucky actor has taken to posting more on social media ahead of the upcoming Disney+ series. He’s opened up about the series last year.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan mentioned during a previous convention appearance. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

View this post on Instagram the greatest post ever made A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on Jan 17, 2020 at 6:23am PST

The Bucky actor also talked about his expectations for Falcon and The Winter Soldier at a convention last Summer too. “I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan began. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

“I have a blast working with Anthony,” he added. “It’s very funny half the time. It’s just gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I’m gonna tell him that if we’re gonna be in the car, I’m gonna be in the passenger’s seat and he’s gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver’s seat.”