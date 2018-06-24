Sebastian Stan Reveals His Favorite ‘Captain America’ Movie

Sebastian Stan has played James “Bucky” Barnes in all three of Marvel Studios’ Captain America movies – Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War. Now he’s revealed his favorite of the three.

Stan chose what many would consider the obvious choice in The Winter Soldier, however it isn’t for the reason fans might expect. Sure, Stan gets to play the subtitled character of that film, but he tells Kevin Smith during a panel at ACE Comic-Con that he actually had more lines and was just as central to the plot of Civil War. In fact, it’s the way he had to work without a lot of lines that made The Winter Soldier special.

“Winter Soldier was cryptic and kind like strange,” Stan says. “The whole process of that was a lot of fun for me. I’m saying this and they’ll be like ‘Great, perfect, let’s never write a line for him again,’ but I didn’t have a lot of lines in that movie, I was trying to tell a story physically and it was interesting, it was interesting in a different way.”

Stan did have one big, memorable line in The Winter Soldier and that “Who the hell is Bucky?” Stan says, “I was haunted by the line for a long time” while trying to make sure he got the delivery right for the movie.

Stan debuted as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger. Bucky was Steve Rogers’ best friend who was captured by the Red Skull’s forces during World War II. Captain America rescued Bucky, but Bucky was believed to have been killed during another mission.

Bucky resurfaced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, having been brainwashed by Hydra into becoming a master assassin. Captain America stopped him and manage to jog Bucky’s memory of who he really was.

In Captain America: Civil War, Helmut Zemo framed Bucky for the assassination of T’Chaka of Wakanda and the attack on the United Nations building in Geneva. The superhero community was split over how to proceed, but Captain America stood by his friend and eventually Bucky’s name was cleared, though the truth about Iron Man’s parents – that Bucky killed them – only drove the wedge between Cap and Iron Man further.

Bucky received further deprogramming by Shuri in Wakanda. He joined the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War but was one of those who disappeared after Thanos’ snap.

