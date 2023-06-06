Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Surprised by New Title

Captain America 4 is now Captain America: Brave New World. The change comes after an official post from Marvel Studios. Previously, the fourth movie in the franchise, and the first with Anthony Mackie rocking the shield, was subtitled New World Order. (At the time a lot of fans were dubious about that naming convention because of its association with a conspiracy theory.) Now, people online are dissecting not only the name change, but also the choice from Marvel Studios to use this specific imagery to promote the film. Sam Wilson is in a brand new suit from what we can see from Anthony Mackie posted. Also of note is the fact that Harrison Ford's pants are ripped and our eagle-eyed colleagues at Comicbook.com are thinking that Red Hulk is more likely than ever for this project.

Last week, production designer Ramsey Avery had Marvel fans talking when explaining a grounded approach to Collider. During that interview, the creative described the excitement to be working with Captain America 4 director Julius Onah. Anytime you mention Captain America: The Winter Soldier, people are going to listen.

brave new world is automatically a better title than new world order because it’s not tied to an antisemitic conspiracy pic.twitter.com/UztnViaCGf — jake! (@amatwstature) June 6, 2023

"[T]he intent of this is to be very grounded, to make sure it has that sense of really happening in the world," Avery explained. "So it's a different sense in a lot of ways than particularly some of the more recent pieces have been. And it's a very deliberate choice, and it's a fascinating choice and an exciting choice. And it comes with a whole host of different kinds of questions involved in that."

Are you excited for Captain America 4? Let us know down in the comments!