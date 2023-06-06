Captain America 4: Marvel Fans Surprised by New Title
Captain America 4 is now Captain America: Brave New World. The change comes after an official post from Marvel Studios. Previously, the fourth movie in the franchise, and the first with Anthony Mackie rocking the shield, was subtitled New World Order. (At the time a lot of fans were dubious about that naming convention because of its association with a conspiracy theory.) Now, people online are dissecting not only the name change, but also the choice from Marvel Studios to use this specific imagery to promote the film. Sam Wilson is in a brand new suit from what we can see from Anthony Mackie posted. Also of note is the fact that Harrison Ford's pants are ripped and our eagle-eyed colleagues at Comicbook.com are thinking that Red Hulk is more likely than ever for this project.
Last week, production designer Ramsey Avery had Marvel fans talking when explaining a grounded approach to Collider. During that interview, the creative described the excitement to be working with Captain America 4 director Julius Onah. Anytime you mention Captain America: The Winter Soldier, people are going to listen.
brave new world is automatically a better title than new world order because it’s not tied to an antisemitic conspiracy pic.twitter.com/UztnViaCGf— jake! (@amatwstature) June 6, 2023
"[T]he intent of this is to be very grounded, to make sure it has that sense of really happening in the world," Avery explained. "So it's a different sense in a lot of ways than particularly some of the more recent pieces have been. And it's a very deliberate choice, and it's a fascinating choice and an exciting choice. And it comes with a whole host of different kinds of questions involved in that."
Somebody finally Googled New World Order at Disney https://t.co/JNbRbpJCJ2— Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) June 6, 2023
Someone finally explained to the suits that "New World Order" is an antisemitic dog whistle, thank G-d. https://t.co/IjIRXsmBxf— Donna Dickens (Not Parody) (@MildlyAmused) June 6, 2023
BRAVE NEW WORLD >>>> NEW WORLD ORDER THANK FUCKING GOOOOOOD I CAN WATCH THIS MOVIE WITH A BETTER CONSCIENCE pic.twitter.com/2WPIj0vP4p— max ! (@producerseb) June 6, 2023
I believe it was @carolaverygrant who pointed out that releasing a major film called "New World Order" five months before an election that will likely be defined by violent conspiracy theories was the height of irresponsibility, and honestly I'm surprised the suits listened. https://t.co/0pjT9G5PzJ— David Neary (@DeusExCinema) June 6, 2023
definitely didn't want people blind searching "new world order" looking for a marvel movie lol https://t.co/znBu3jnpmN— pawn with a king's mentality (@MostCrucified) June 6, 2023
Omg Cap has joined the New World Order pic.twitter.com/5qgepjBqf0— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) June 6, 2023
Can't believe "Captain America: New World Order" didn't stick. https://t.co/9YbZGHgWqF— grace (@GemOfAmara) June 6, 2023