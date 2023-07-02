Secret Invasion Director Explains How Series Sets Nick Fury Up for The Marvels

Throughout the 15-year history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the stories told within the franchise have taken pride on interweaving with one another. Now that Secret Invasion is actively airing episodes on Disney+, the series will soon carry over into the events of The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. Though the exact connective tissues between the two projects have yet to be revealed, Secret Invasion helmer Ali Selim says Nick Fury is the primary character connecting the two projects together.

Heading into the Samuel L. Jackson-starring series, Selim knew Fury had to be a certain place by the end of the series so the character's place in The Marvels made sense. Other than that, the filmmakers behind the espionage drama had pretty free reign to experiment with Fury how they saw fit.

"The answer is yes, but they're not protracted conversations. It's just simply, 'Where do you need him? You need him here? Great,'" Selim said in a recent chat with THR. "And then we write into that. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it's all above my pay grade."

As for the exact plot of The Marvels, little is known other than it will introduce two other Captain Marvels to the MCU in Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

"After Secret Invasion, I'm moving on to The Marvels, where you got like three different people who are Captain Marvel. You got Brie [Larson], you got a black Captain Marvel, and you got a Muslim Captain Marvel," Jackson said on a recent episode of Sway's Universe (via The Direct). "So, they're working on the universe in a way that's inclusive. Even like Shang-Chi and all those things that happen there. And… who the hell is Bad Bunny gonna be? Like, Bad Bunny's in the Marvel universe. Who that? What he gonna be?"

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series having premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.