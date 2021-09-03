7 New Shang-Chi Stills Released
Now that we're just over two weeks from the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel marketing machine is about to kick into overdrive. With each passing day, it seems as if the House of Ideas releases a new teaser or television spot. In the case of Saturday, Walt Disney Studios released a series of stills showing off high-def looks at most of the film's lead characters.
The eponymous hero, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), is only featured in one of the seven pictures. The others featuring Tony Leung (Shang-Chi's father Wenwu), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi's mother Jing Li), Meng'er Zhang (Shang-Chi's sister Xialing), and Awkwafina (Katy).
Liu, Leung, Chen, Zhang, and Awkwafina join an ensemble that also includes Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng amongst others, though the latter three aren't featured in the latest batch of stills.
Wenwu (Tony Leung), Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Katy (Awkwafina)
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.
What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev