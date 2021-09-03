7 New Shang-Chi Stills Released

Now that we're just over two weeks from the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Marvel marketing machine is about to kick into overdrive. With each passing day, it seems as if the House of Ideas releases a new teaser or television spot. In the case of Saturday, Walt Disney Studios released a series of stills showing off high-def looks at most of the film's lead characters.

The eponymous hero, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), is only featured in one of the seven pictures. The others featuring Tony Leung (Shang-Chi's father Wenwu), Fala Chen (Shang-Chi's mother Jing Li), Meng'er Zhang (Shang-Chi's sister Xialing), and Awkwafina (Katy).

Liu, Leung, Chen, Zhang, and Awkwafina join an ensemble that also includes Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng amongst others, though the latter three aren't featured in the latest batch of stills.

Keep scrolling to see all seven pictures released by Marvel.