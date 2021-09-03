Shang-Chi Fans Are Hyped to See Ben Kingsley Back

Minutes after Sir Ben Kingsley arrived at the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios made it official: Trevor Slattery has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the cast and crew of the movie gathered to enter Hollywood's El Capitan to watch the premiere of the feature, Studios executives announced Kingsley as part of the cast. As you might expect, Marvel fans are stoked to have the character back.

First introduced in Iron Man 3, Slattery was initially positioned as The Mandarin, a longtime nemesis of Iron Man. As the movie progressed, it was revealed Kingsley's character was simply an actor being paid to act as the real Mandarin. The character is now being introduced in Shang-Chi as Wenwu, the eponymous character's father played by global acting phenomenon Tony Leung.

“We’ve been talking about that when we do bring this character to the screen, [we] only wanted to do it when we felt we could do it supreme justice and really showcase the complexity of this character, which frankly we couldn’t do in an Iron Man movie because an Iron Man movie is about Iron Man; an Iron Man movie is about Tony Stark,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said of the Mandarin and Slattery plot twist. “So [Iron Man 3 director] Shane Black, in his film and his script that he co-wrote, came up with this fun twist that we love to this day, and it turned out to be Trevor Slattery. Just because that version wasn’t real didn’t mean there’s not a leader of the Ten Rings organization, and that is who we meet for the first time in Shang-Chi.”

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.