Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Highlights From New York Press Tour

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters last month and not only broke Labor Day weekend records with its successful opening at the box office, but it’s also now the highest-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office. Since the movie was released, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) has been sharing fun videos from his Marvel press tour. The actor posted a video showcasing his journey in Los Angeles and followed it up with a video from his London tour before sharing highlights from his visit to Toronto. Now, Liu is back on Instagram to showcase his press tour from New York, which was an extra special stop because he was also able to attend the Met Gala.

“Shang Chi Press Tour Part 4: New York City. From the Jimmy Fallon Show and the View to GQ and Good Morning America, New York was the toughest part of our press tour. From the early mornings to the prep calls and pre-interviews, it felt like I was under some sort of spotlight every waking minute of the day. And that was all before the Met Gala. One unforgettable night and what must have felt like a thousand interviews later, we broke a Labour Day record and continued dominating the box office to become the highest-grossing film of the pandemic era! Yes, I know No Way Home comes out in December. Let’s just enjoy this moment, okay? 😜 All in all, this intense level of visibility and exposure is not without its cost. Messages are bound to be misconstrued, and sometimes you’re just not someone’s cup of tea. But there’s something really special about seeing pictures of kids of all ethnicities rocking Shang Chi merch all over the world. That’s worth ANY amount of media scrutiny. Thanks for helping us make history. Now go watch Venom already! Lol. Shot and edited by @karl_kh_man and @lyndonjude, who went above and beyond this trip. I couldn’t have done it without you guys, and I’m so glad we got to experience this wild-ass ride together,” Liu wrote. You can check out the video below:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Fala Chen as Ying Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still playing in theaters. The movie will be released on digital platforms and Disney+ on November 12th, and on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 30th.