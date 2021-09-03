Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Highlights From Los Angeles Portion of Press Tour

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally hitting theaters on Friday, and the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has already been met with positive early reviews from critics. The movie currently has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes after 119 reviews, and ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." The movie's cast has been busy doing press for the upcoming movie, and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) recently took to Instagram to commemorate his press tour memories from Los Angeles.

"Shang Chi Press Tour Part 1: Los Angeles. Disneyland, best friends, and lots and lots of fans. Our whirlwind promo tour begins in the City of Angels, the place where it all started for this Chinese Canadian boy with a crazy dream. All the joy, the laughter, and the love from everyone around me really got me through this jam-packed itinerary. They say it’s about the journey, not the destination… let me show you mine. 🙂 Shot and edited by @karl_kh_man, Stylist: @jeanneyangstyle @chloekeiko, Grooming: @mirachai, Featuring @awkwafina @mengerzhang @wongrel @ronnychieng @falachenfala @danieldaekim @adrianneho @wongfuphil @zo @melo @gelo @rivenx3i @yung_and_the_dangerous @jasonsuperchan @jasonylee_ @stevenkwlim @chriswkim_ and, of course, Mama and Papa Liu," Liu wrote. You can check out his video in the post below:

In addition to Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will also feature Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will be released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

"I am pretty proud of [the movie]," Liu recently told ComicBook.com. "Just watching it back on Premiere night and hearing it play in front of an audience of hundreds of people, it is really such a special feeling." The actor has already purchased tickets for the opening weekend of his movie at theaters all around the world. "Oh, of course I did," Liu said. "Of course, I did. I bought tickets in different countries. I can't physically be in that many places at once, but whatever... Yeah, I got the tickets."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to premiere in theaters on September 3rd. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If..., which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.