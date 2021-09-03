Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Highlights From London Portion of Press Tour

✖

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters this weekend, which means the Marvel movie's cast and crew have been busy promoting the latest entry to the franchise. The whole journey has clearly been exciting for Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), who is a big Marvel fan himself. Liu has been documenting his press tour on social media, recently sharing a video of the highlights from the Los Angeles of his tour. Now, Liu is back on Instagram to share a new video of highlights from his time in London.

"Shang Chi Press Tour Part 2: London. Our stop in the UK was short but sweet, beginning with radio shows and walks around Leicester Square and culminating in a premiere event for the ages. Perseverance against fatigue and jet lag was key at this leg of our journey, having already done a week straight of press duties (if I have to talk about “that tweet” one more time…) Catch our movie in theatres NOW! Shot and edited by @karl_kh_man and featuring @awkwafina @wongrel @charlene @mirachai @iamsandraohinsta @falachenfala @michelleyeoh_official @destindaniel @bignasty and some idiot wearing an Iron Fist costume. Read the room, dude…," Liu wrote. You can watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

Not only has Shang-Chi been met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 238 reviews, but it also has a 98% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." In addition to Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xialing, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie was released with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Fala Chen, who plays Shang-Chi's mother in the film, and she talked about Liu's love of Marvel.

"I have, but not till I got the offer. I became a fan ... well, I've seen many Marvel films, but I didn't keep track of where everyone is in the universe and all of that. But once I got the offer and I was like, 'Oh, no, I've got to catch up, I've got to' ... because Simu is such a fanatic fan that he knows everything, and he would shame me for not knowing the smallest characters," Chen joked.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.