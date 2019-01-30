Sharon Carter Assembles New Daughters Of Liberty Led by Spider-Woman

Captain America finds himself locked up for a crime he didn’t commit, but thankfully Sharon Carter is calling in reinforcements, including a certain beloved wall-crawler that goes by the name of Spider-Woman.

Spoilers incoming for Captain America #7, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America is currently suspected of killing General Ross, and while that isn’t true, the evidence is mounting and despite Winter Soldier and Sharon Carters best efforts, they can’t find any leads to disprove the accusations. Even Steve Rogers’ trademark shield is involved, suspected to be the murder weapon.

That prompts Rogers to turn himself into the authorities. While he is willingly giving himself up, he doesn’t let the authorities have everything and gives his iconic shield to Sharon. The agents ask him where the shield is, but he says he just “lost” it.

We know that isn’t the case though after we see Carter head into a hidden facility deep below the subway platform. She reveals she has the shield in her bag and walks into a room with a large blowing platform and several computers. She says “Aeternum Filias, sisters. Again the Dryad summons us. Again the serpent arises.”

The portal starts to flare up and then summons several heroes to it. That group includes Valkyrie, Mockingbird, Invisible Woman, Echo, Misty Knight, White Tiger, Shuri, and Spider-Woman, who leads the team. Spider-Woman responds to Carter’s call, saying “and the Daughters of Liberty rise to meet it.”

You can check out the spoiler image above.

It makes sense that Jessica Drew would be the one to lead the team, as she’s dealt with both Captain America (as part of the Avengers) and Sharon Carter during her S.H.I.E.L.D. days. The group is set to carry on the fight for liberty while Captain America is out of action, but we’re pretty sure they will also find a way to find the true killer and get him out of jail.

Captain America #7 is written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and drawn by Adam Kubert with a cover by Alex Ross, and you can check out the official description below.

“CAPTAIN AMERICA – FUGITIVE! SUPERSTAR ARTIST ADAM KUBERT JOINS TA-NEHISI COATES FOR THE NEXT DRAMATIC DEVELOPMENT IN THE LIFE OF MARVEL’S SOLDIER SUPREME! Captain America — wanted for murder! And the victim is a familiar face in the Marvel Universe! How? Why? You’ll have to read to find out!”

Captain America #7 is in comic stores now.