She-Hulk Officially Shares Abomination's Haikus

Thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we've been getting a hilarious and unexpected look at what the Marvel Cinematic Universe is capable of. The live-action series has included a surprising number of elements from 2008's The Incredible Hulk, including Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), whose return has factored into the status quo of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in some surprising ways, as she has to defend his parole hearing for work. In the series' second episode, we learned that Blonsky has been writing haikus while incarcerated in jail over the years — and the show's official Twitter account just brought them to light. On Monday, the She-Hulk account threatened to "leak" some of Blonsky's haikus, and then did so in full force. You can check them out below.

My tiny ears hear

the storm and stirrings of time

Pain caused and carried — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 29, 2022

Abomination

Or rehabilitation

Who are we to judge? — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 29, 2022

Glass walls surround me

Prisoner is what I am

Yet inside I'm free — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 29, 2022

If inside you feel

a rage uncontrollable

just breathe. Namaste — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 29, 2022

"It's as real as that gets now," Roth previously said of returning to the MCU. "When we were doing it initially, it was pretty unusual. It was pre-Iron Man, and those Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau changed it all. For me, what we were doing felt like a big-budget indie. It had a bit of that going on. Trying to bring that kind of world to life was good and crazy. Again, it was one of those I did for my kids because I thought they would get a kick out of it at school as they were much younger. Coming back, I didn't know what to expect. Once I started shooting on it, I didn't know how to go about my business, and it was a bit disconcerting. Tatiana Maslany is incredible, and She-Hulk is a comedy, and she's bloody good at comedy but, to be fair, she's pretty, pretty good at everything. When Mark Ruffalo showed up to do his stuff that I was involved in and saw the two of them interacting, it was a penny drop moment for me, and I went, 'Oh, that's what we're doing. Oh, okay,' and then I knew what to do. Basically, on the first segment I was involved in, I got some serious direction from them about we go about our business there, and then it was all playtime. It was a lot of fun."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

