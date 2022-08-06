She-Hulk's Tim Roth Teases Marvel Return, Praises Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo's Performances

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just a few weeks away from debuting on Disney+, and it will be bringing a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe newbies and veterans into the mix. Among them is Tim Roth's take on Emil Blonsky / Abomination, who will be returning to the franchise after debuting in The Incredible Hulk, and briefly having a stint in last year's Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. In a recent interview with Forbes, Roth discussed how the culture of superhero projects has changed since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and also praised Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany and Bruce Banner / Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo.

"It's as real as that gets now. When we were doing it initially, it was pretty unusual. It was pre-Iron Man, and those Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau changed it all. For me, what we were doing felt like a big-budget indie. It had a bit of that going on. Trying to bring that kind of world to life was good and crazy. Again, it was one of those I did for my kids because I thought they would get a kick out of it at school as they were much younger. Coming back, I didn't know what to expect. Once I started shooting on it, I didn't know how to go about my business, and it was a bit disconcerting. Tatiana Maslany is incredible, and She-Hulk is a comedy, and she's bloody good at comedy but, to be fair, she's pretty, pretty good at everything. When Mark Ruffalo showed up to do his stuff that I was involved in and saw the two of them interacting, it was a penny drop moment for me, and I went, 'Oh, that's what we're doing. Oh, okay,' and then I knew what to do. Basically, on the first segment I was involved in, I got some serious direction from them about we go about our business there, and then it was all playtime. It was a lot of fun."

Roth was also asked about the novelty of starring alongside his second incarnation of the Hulk, and teased his offscreen chemistry with Ruffalo.

"Yeah, I was like, 'You've changed,'" Roth revealed with a laugh. "It's kind of fun. We used to hang around and muck about between takes, and we had a nice time. I very much respect Mark as an actor, so even under those bizarre and wonderful circumstances, that one was a treasure."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Are you excited for the upcoming She-Hulk series? What do you think of Roth's new comments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.