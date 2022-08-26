She-Hulk Reveals Emil Blonsky Character Poster

Emil Blonsky just got a character poster for She-Hulk. Viewers were reintroduced to Tim Roth's villain in the latest episode of the Disney+ series. He will be represented by Jennifer Walters as he tries to secure his freedom. However, things aren't going to be so simple for Abomination after some key information about that Shang-Chi secret fight ring becomes public. Still, it's a blast for Marvel fans to see Roth back in this universe. He's telling She-Hulk that he's really turned over a new leaf. In fact, Hulk believes him and even manages to slip a joke about the fact that he's not the version of the Green Guy that tangled with the villain near the beginning of the MCU. Things are only going to get wilder on the Disney+ series and it stands to reason that Blonsky will be in the middle of it. Check out the new character poster that Marvel Studios dropped for the bad guy right here.

Clearly, Roth is having a blast back in the superhero game after the long time off. He talked to Forbes about his MCU reintroduction. During the conversation he mentioned how much he enjoyed working with both Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany.

Meet #EmilBlonsky aka She-Hulk's first client aka HUGE conflict of interest.



"It's as real as that gets now. When we were doing it initially, it was pretty unusual. It was pre-Iron Man, and those Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau changed it all," Roth began. "For me, what we were doing felt like a big-budget indie. It had a bit of that going on. Trying to bring that kind of world to life was good and crazy. Again, it was one of those I did for my kids because I thought they would get a kick out of it at school as they were much younger. Coming back, I didn't know what to expect."

"Once I started shooting on it, I didn't know how to go about my business, and it was a bit disconcerting. Tatiana Maslany is incredible, and She-Hulk is a comedy, and she's bloody good at comedy but, to be fair, she's pretty, pretty good at everything," he added. "When Mark Ruffalo showed up to do his stuff that I was involved in and saw the two of them interacting, it was a penny drop moment for me, and I went, 'Oh, that's what we're doing. Oh, okay,' and then I knew what to do. Basically, on the first segment I was involved in, I got some serious direction from them about we go about our business there, and then it was all playtime. It was a lot of fun."

