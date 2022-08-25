She-Hulk Fans Are Losing It Over Jennifer Walters' Phone Lock Screen

We're officially two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anyone familiar with the comic tenure of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) knows that she has a unique relationship with the Marvel universe, which has already come to light through some hilarious Easter eggs or references. That was especially the case in the newly-released Episode 2, with the lock screen on Jen's phone breaking the Internet in its own right. Spoilers for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know! Midway through the episode, Jen gets a text message on her phone that gives us a good look at her lock screen, which is a photo of the backside of Steve Rogers / Captain America's (Chris Evans). This marks the second episode in a row where Jen has expressed a love of "America's ass", after she theorized about — and ultimately discovered the answer to — whether or not Steve is a virgin.

"[Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] was really into that joke and he actually was the one who volunteered the answer to that question," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao shared in a recent interview with io9. "I couldn't believe that we got to definitively settle that issue once and for all." She added, "Our philosophy was really just like let's just do things until they tell us we can't because if you start asking for permission too much, then you're giving people a chance to say no."

In the time since Episode 2 of She-Hulk debuted, Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to be delighted by Jen's lock screen, and argue that she's just like the Marvel fandom itself. Here are just a few of those reactions.