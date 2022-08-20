She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Addresses Show's NSFW Captain America Question

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "A Normal Amount of Rage," debuted on Disney+ this week and featured a lot of fun and excitement. Not only did the episode mark the debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, but it also featured the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel fans have been loving the series, and there's one moment in particular that has the Internet talking. In the episode, Jen poses the question of Captain America's virginity, and the end of the episode solved the longstanding mystery. Bruce reveals that Steve Rogers lost his virginity to a girl on the USO tour in the 1940s. The moment has been a hit with fans and Cap actor Chris Evans even reacted to the news with a series of emojis. During a chat with Marvel.com, Maslany addressed the NSFW moment.

"The writing is the reason I wanted to do this show, because it was so smart and so funny and really not what I expected," Maslany explained. "The MCU feels like this huge thing, but this was like we were talking about minutia, everyday stuff, and weird questions about Captain America's sex life ... That's how my brain works too, and so it was fun — it felt effortless to get into [Jen] and to relate to her." Maslandy added, "Jessica [Gao] just really wanted to pay homage to the comics, which is sort of tear it all down, and really look at the mechanism in which She-Hulk is operating… I think that was the mischief underneath of the intention behind the show."

After Evans' reacted to the She-Hulk moment, Ruffalo took to Twitter to apologize. "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress," Ruffalo joked on Twitter. Speaking of Ruffalo and Twitter, the actor known for spoiling Marvel secrets posted his relief over not spoiling She-Hulk this week.

"Phew, I made it to the premiere without spoiling anything major. Now, go watch #SheHulk before someone tempts me to spill the beans. 😂," Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. "Spill 👏 the👏 beans 👏," the official account for IMDb commented. "Who me...never! 👀," Ruffalo replied.

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars. In addition to Ruffalo, the show will also feature Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamilm Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.