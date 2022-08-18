She-Hulk Post-Credits Scene Reveals If Captain America Is a Virgin

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally here with the first episode of the latest Marvel Studios series on Disney+ making its debut on Thursday and while fans were excited to finally see the arrival of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were just as excited about the prospect of a post credits scene with this first episode. Post credits scenes have become a staple of the MCU, sometimes offering additional bits of story, but also sometimes answering some important questions about the MCU. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law creator Jessica Gao previously teased that the first episode would indeed have a post credits scene that would definitively answer a pressing question for MCU fans, and it turns out it's one about whether Captain America Steve Rogers is a virgin.

Warning: spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law beyond this point.

In the episode's post-credits scene, Jen, in her human form, is at the bar drinking with Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) and a drunken Jen is pretty sad about Steve Rogers having died a virgin. After all, he was Captain America with a reputation for being pretty darn wholesome. Jen even comments about Steve's backside, noting that America's Ass didn't "deserve to die a virgin". Steve's virginity, as we see in the episode, is a question that has been on Jen's mind for some time.

It's then that Bruce drops a bit of a bombshell. He reveals that Steve wasn't actually a virgin. According to Bruce, Steve lost his virginity in 1942 to a girl on the USO tour. This news delights Jen who suddenly isn't so drunk anymore. She breaks out in a grin and the scene ends with a wide shot of Jen screaming "CAPTAIN AMERICA FU—".

The status of Steve Rogers' virginity is one of those things that MCU fans have been humorously debating for years and now, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we have the answer. But before you try to say that this may not be the canonical truth, Gao revealed at the show's premiere that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the "canon answer", which is what they ran with in the scene.

"Yes, that is straight from Kevin's golden mouth," Gao said (via The Direct).

"We just started putting it in scripts," she said. "There used to be a season-long runner where the thing that is constantly gnawing away at Jen is this question of whether or not Steve Rogers had ever had sex. You just regularly see her like googling it, talking about it. You got the sense that she was just constantly pestering people in her life, this question that was burning away at her soul. I can't describe to you how thrilled and shocked I was that not only was Kevin on board with answering the question, that he supplied me the canon answer."

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.