Did She-Hulk Just Confirm Major Fan Theory About Captain America?

A surprising amount of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot dealt with whether or not Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was a virgin. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) brings it up a few times throughout the episode before the big reveal takes place in the episode's post-credits scene. According to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), "Steve Rogers is not a virgin."

The character has long-thought to have passed away some point after Avengers: Endgame, considering he went back in time to live his life with Peggy Carter. Given that Banner uses the present tense when compared to Walters' line where she claimed she thought he was dead, it's looking increasingly likely Evans' beloved hero is canonically alive within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The idea of whether or not Rogers has ever had sex has long been a fan-favorite theory. Evans himself even spoke to the situation in 2014.

"I think there's just so much to explore," Evans shared. "Not just with the evolution of myself and [Anthony] Mackie's character, but the reconnection with Bucky and ultimately a relationship with a woman. It'd be nice to see him—it's funny when you think about it. He's probably a virgin. He's probably a virgin! I don't know when it would've happened."

"He was on tour. Maybe, that's true," he added. "Maybe one of those [dancing] girls blew his mind." He continued with a laugh, "He's probably just a good guy. He was probably holding out for Peggy Carter and he's probably a little more old-fashioned in that sense. These are a lot of things that I think are giant conflicts, but they're also very personal conflicts. He's a very human guy. That's why I like him."

