She-Hulk's Law Firm GLK&H, Explained

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has staked its claim in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing some compelling and long-awaited elements from Marvel lore into its early episodes. The second episode, which was just released on Disney+, dove into Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) new status quo as a superhero and a superhuman lawyer, with her taking a job at the law firm of GLK&H. While the firm has only just begun to play a role in Jen's journey, it has its own unique lore within Marvel Comics, and here's what you need to know about it.

For starters, the very name of GLK&H — which stands for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg, and Holliway — pays tribute to Marvel's history. Goodman is a reference to original Marvel publisher Martin Goodman; Lieber is a reference to the last name of Stan Lee, nee Lieber; and Kurtzberg is a reference to Jack Kirby, nee Kurtzberg. In the comics, Goodman, Lieber, and Kurtzberg are never actually shown, with Jen directly dealing with Holden Holliway, who is portrayed by Steve Coutler in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The firm, which is initially based in Manhattan in the She-Hulk run of the early 2000s, sets itself apart by focusing on superhuman law, representing superheroes and supervillains in their various legal troubles. Initially, Holliway establishes this bent because of his granddaughter, Southpaw, who is struggling with whether to be a superhero or supervillain. GLK&H carries out its superhuman law by citing a basement filled with every Marvel Comics ever made, particularly those that are legal documents because they were published with the Comics Code Authority seal.

GLK&H factors into Jen's story for several years, and eventually gets renamed GLK&B after Jen's work rival, Mallory Book (played by Renee Elise Goldsberry on the series), gets promoted to partner. Other employees at the firm in the comics include Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (played by Josh Segarra on the series), the Old West superhero Two-Gun Kid, and the robot Awesome Andy.

