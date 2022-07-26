She-Hulk Trailer Confirms a Meta Marvel Easter Egg

We're just a few weeks away from the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the newest television series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show appears to be taking inspiration from so many corners of Marvel Comics canon, with some pretty deep cuts and unexpected characters. Along the way, the show's marketing has hinted at a lot of elements from various She-Hulk comics, with the show's second trailer debuting what might be one of the most meta Marvel Easter eggs yet. The trailer briefly shows an office in the law practice of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzburg, and Holliway which is filled with shortboxes full of comics, with certain issues displayed on the front.

This is pulled directly from the Dan Slott-penned run of She-Hulk, which saw Jen joining GLKH in its mission to represent superhero-related cases in court. Part of the GLKH offices include a research department dubbed the "Long Boxes", where lawyers can use previous superhero comics as evidence in a court case (because the seal of the Comics Code Authority technically makes them a legal document). This allows for a lot of fun and ridiculously-meta moments in the series, both with She-Hulk herself and the larger Marvel universe, so it will be interesting to see how the show follows suit.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Are you excited for Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? What did you think of the new trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.