She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Sets the Record Straight About Her "Absurb Minor Non-Injury" From Set

This week, The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Mary MacPherran/Titania in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Folks have been loving the series, which currently has an 87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the show a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest and most worthwhile show yet." Since the show's debut, Jamil has shared some fun behind-the-scenes content on social media, and today she set the record straight about an on-set injury. At the She-Hulk premiere, she hilariously told Entertainment Weekly that she "pulled a muscle in my a**hole."

"As everyone is so obsessed with how I pulled the muscle in my bum (hole?). It was doing this final innocuous kick here. Unexpected and absurd MINOR non-injury that I should NEVER have joked about out loud. On a red carpet. At a world premiere. As a grown adult. Enough now. 💪🏽😂," Jamil wrote. You can check out her video below:

As everyone is so obsessed with how I pulled the muscle in my bum (hole?). It was doing this final innocuous kick here. Unexpected and absurd MINOR non-injury that I should NEVER have joked about out loud. On a red carpet. At a world premiere. As a grown adult.🫥 Enough now. 💪🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/YVkC7ru9km — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 19, 2022

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Maslany recently spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.