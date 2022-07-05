She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Teases Jennifer Walters' Unconventional Hero's Journey

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing at a breakneck speed, introducing some unexpected stories and characters into its ever-evolving franchise. One of the next projects on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is poised to dive into the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). With the series' August premiere just on the horizon, Maslany is teasing what fans can expect from seeing Jennifer's journey brought to life — and teased that She-Hulk will be the "antithesis" of the expectations of a lot of superhero tropes.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained in a recent interview with Empire. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk."

While we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails, Maslany's comments hint at the show homaging the narrative of both the original Savage She-Hulk run as well as the Dan Slott-penned She-Hulk run of the 2000s, both of which heavily dealt with the conflict between Jennifer and her She-Hulk form. Additionally, Maslany teased that the series will dive into an "absurd take" on legal tropes, thanks to Jennifer's job as a superhero lawyer.

"She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal," Maslany added. "When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

