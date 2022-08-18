She-Hulk Fans Are Thrilled With Episode 1

She-Hulk is finally here and fans are ecstatic about what they got from the premiere. People crowded Disney+ again to see Marvel Studios' latest series. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk. The first episode gave fans a taste of the comedic tone for this show. Walters is a lawyer first and foremost, so she didn't want to do the big training montage that has become key for so many of these MCU projects. Things got a bit more interesting near the end as She-Hulk is now probably going to be on a lot of people's radar going forward. Mark Ruffalo returned as the Hulk and teased some new developments for the Avenger. A single spaceship hasn't ignited this kind of speculation since Loki. With fourth wall breaking, and more ties tot the larger MCU than most people expected, the ride is just getting going. Check out a bunch of posts about the premiere down below! (Well, that and some nods to Captain America potentially hooking up…)

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Maslany ahead of the premiere on Disney+. She noted that Jennifer Walters experiences the world in a very different way than She-Hulk does.

"I think people receive Jen very differently when she's She-Hulk than they do Jen Walters," Maslany explained. "And that's something that Jen, I think feeds off of in a way that she does get, you know, a little hit of confidence. It's fun to be looked at like that. But then at the same time, I feel like she also has a fraudulent sort of feeling around it. Or she doesn't totally feel like she can own that and that people might not be looking at her, but looking at just She-Hulk."

