She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Debut Stunt

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "A Normal Amount of Rage," dropped on Disney+ today and featured some big Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts. Not only did Tatiana Maslany star in the episode as lawyer-turned-Hulk Jennifer Walters, but the episode ended with the arrival of Jameela Jamil as Mary MacPherran/Titania. During the scene, Jennifer is about to present her case to the jury when Titania bursts through the wall. Jennifer turns into She-Hulk and the two fight before Titania comes at her with a flying kick only for the hero to knock her out. In honor of her debut, Jamil took to Twitter today to share a behind-the-scenes look at her first big stunt of the series.

"SHE HULK IS OUT NOW. Here is me preparing for the stunt," Jamil shared. You can check out the video below:

SHE HULK IS OUT NOW. Here is me preparing for the stunt. pic.twitter.com/E4mdOSebBr — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 18, 2022

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. She-Hulk is also expected to include some unexpected cameos from across the Marvel canon.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing on Thursdays.