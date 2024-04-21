She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Admits They Were "Heated Up" Over Bob Iger's Strike Comments

Last year was a tumultuous time in Hollywood due the the WGA and SAG unions both striking. While writers and actors fought for better rights and better pay, productions were halted, which made some higher-ups in the business unhappy. One such outspoken CEO was Bob Iger, who runs things at Disney. He made headlines for saying the strikes were "not realistic," which angered many actors and writers, especially those with ties to Disney. He later changed his tune and said he was "personally committed" to ending the strikes, but many haven't forgotten his initial stance. Recently, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany spoke with The Independent, and she recalled calling Iger's comments "completely out of touch" last summer.

"In those moments, you're so heated up," Maslany explained. "It's hard to articulate yourself in a way that you want when you're on the picket line with everybody."

Maslany goes on to discuss how actors regularly do self-taped auditions from their own homes, often taking the time to learn lines, film numerous takes, and send off many tapes without ever booking any jobs or getting paid. She quoted another Marvel actor, Olivia Colman (Secret Invasion), who called the process "disrespectful."

"You send these tapes into the void, you never get responses, you never get any feedback and you're working! You're filming yourself and having to edit yourself, which is also the stuff that makes you so self-conscious," Maslany explained.

Will She-Hulk Season 2 Happen?

Sadly, She-Hulk has yet to be renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, Loki is the only show to have gotten a second round. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which had made fans hopeful at the time. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. Unfortunately, Maslany spoke about a return earlier this year, and the update wasn't very promising.

"I don't think so," Maslany said on NerdIncorrect's Twitch livestream when asked about another season. "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like 'no thanks.'"

Back in 2022, She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao spoke with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero, and she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.