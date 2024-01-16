She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Dashes Hopes for Season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ebbed and flowed in some interesting ways over the years, introducing an ever-growing number of characters into the superhero franchise. That includes fan-favorite character Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who Tatiana Maslany brought to life in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The MCU has been selective about greenlighting second seasons of its live-action Disney+ shows, with only Loki getting the honor thus far — and according to new comments by Maslany, a second season of She-Hulk is not guaranteed. During a recent appearance on NerdIncorrect's Twitch livestream, Maslany revealed that she doesn't think She-Hulk is getting a second season. It should be noted that Maslany has previously offered misleading information regarding She-Hulk, even denying that she was cast shortly after the news was initially made public.

"I don't think so," Maslany answered. "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like 'no thanks.'"

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

A lot of questions have loomed around She-Hulk's MCU future, especially as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has not been confirmed to reprise her role, and a second season of the show has yet to be greenlit. As She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao revealed to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast shortly after Season 1's finale, the possibility of a second season of the show wasn't being explored right away.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

When will She-Hulk return to the MCU?

Although She-Hulk's next MCU appearance has not been confirmed, Maslany has been vocal about what can be explored with her character going forward.

"I feel like the internet knows more than I do," Maslany said in an interview earlier this year. "But I'd love to see what, I'd love to put her — as we had so many other actors come to our show and tonally shift their character. Put him or her in like a totally different scenario, a different universe — which is so fun about the Marvel universe is that there are multiple. There's a multiverse, I didn't know if you're aware, but there is a multiverse. But putting her in a situation that is very unlikely, I think that would be super fun. The thing about She-Hulk, to me, is that she's so out of place, and that out-of-placeness, I think has got legs."

